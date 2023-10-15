INDIA SHOULD START ISSUING VISAS FOR CANADIANS TO GIVE A POSITIVE MESSAGE FOR RESOLVING CRISIS UJJAL DOSANJH

Solan: Former Attorney General of Canada and former Health Minister Ujjal Dosanjh said that Canada has to make its stand clear on 'Khalistan' issue and both India and Canada should put forth their views to resolve the ongoing crisis between the two countries.

Participating at the second day of the 12th Khushwant Singh Litfest organised in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, Dosanjh said that a responsible government in Canada should firmly say that it does not support Khalistan. "India and Canada should put forth their views on Khalistan and aim at resolving the ongoing crisis," he said.

According to Dosanjh the governments of both the countries should reflect upon the matter and seriously consider about resolving the issues. "Canada is a country where most people have settled from outside. Even if there is a Khalistani there, he is not born in that country," he said. On asked as to who was at fault in this situation, he said he is not the competent authority to make such a comment.

"I am a Canadian citizen but India is my birthplace. In such a situation, I want the dispute between the two countries to be resolved as soon as possible because it will be better for both," he added.

Speaking about the current tension between Canada and India, Dosanjh said that everyone wants the current crisis to be resolved. The situation cannot be resolved soon because neither of the two governments seems to be working towards finding a solution, he said.

Dosanjh said that India should start issuing visas for Canada as it would issue a positive message and make it easier to resolve the dispute. The common people should not be disturbed. If any Khalistan supporter is involved in violence, efforts should be taken to ensure that they are not punished in any way.

Dosanjh was elected as an MP in Vancouver-Kensington, Canada in 1991 and served as the Premier of the State of British Columbia from 2000 to 2001. He was the first person of Indian origin to hold the highest state post. He has been one of the visible faces in provincial and federal politics in Canada.