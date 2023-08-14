Devastating rains and landslides claim several lives and cause havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Picturesque Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a calamitous situation as heavy rains, landslides, and cloudbursts have wreaked havoc, causing widespread destruction and claiming multiple lives. At least 16 people lost their lives in two separate landslides in Shimla and a cloudburst in Solan, prompting authorities to issue advisories and close schools and colleges across the state.

“Again tragedy has befallen Himachal Pradesh, with continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours. Reports of cloudbursts and landslides have emerged from various parts of the state resulting in the loss of precious lives and property. I urge the people to avoid areas prone to sliding and to stay away from water bodies,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in an X (formerly Twitter) message.

The Chief Minister also said that nine bodies were recovered from the debris of a collapsed Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area of Shimla. Additionally, several houses in the Fagli area were buried under mud and slush due to a landslide, raising fears of more people being trapped. In Solan district, a cloudburst led to the tragic loss of seven lives from a single family in Jadon village. The victims were identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8), and Raksha (12).

Appealing to the people of the state to stay indoors, Sukhu in an audio message said, “There are heavy landslides across the state and we appeal to all the people to stay indoors. We have already declared a holiday in schools and educational institutions. We are getting information of landslides from across the state and most of the roads are closed because of incessant rains and heavy landslides.”

The heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with 752 roads being closed across the state due to landslides and flooding. The state government has also decided to close two national highways – Nh-5 and NH-205 indefinitely because of heavy landslides. Consequently, the state emergency operation center has been working tirelessly to restore connectivity and ensure the safety of residents and tourists. Chief Minister Sukhu issued an appeal to both residents and tourists to avoid approaching rivers and water bodies given the precarious situation.

As per the state emergency operation centre, a total of 621 roads are presently closed for vehicular movement. Notably, Mandi bears the brunt with 236 road closures, followed by Shimla with 59 closures and Bilaspur district with 40 closures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for eight districts in Himachal Pradesh, signifying a high weather impact. Despite the state's efforts to manage the situation, more than 200 roads remain inaccessible due to landslides and falling debris. With Mandi district being the worst affected in the state, the IMD's forecast suggests that moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in the coming hours, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in certain districts including Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Kullu, and Sirmaur.

The state's educational institutions took precautions by closing all schools and colleges on August 14th, 2023, as the incessant rainfall persisted. Reports from the Balh Valley in Mandi district indicate a flood-like situation, leaving several tourists stranded due to disrupted travel routes.

Residents in the Racholi panchayat area of Shimla district have raised concerns about inadequate relief following a cloudburst that occurred on July 25th, causing damage to their houses. The need for resettlement to safer locations is being highlighted in light of the recurring natural disasters.

In light of the ongoing landslides and rockslides, the Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, especially during the night, in areas with compromised road conditions. The constant barrage of heavy rainfall and subsequent incidents of landslides and rockslides have led to considerable distress across multiple districts in the hill state.

The onset of the monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh occurred on June 24. As per official reports, the monsoon has resulted in a toll of 257 fatalities attributed to various causes. Among these, landslides and flash floods claimed the lives of 66 individuals, while 191 people perished in road accidents and other incidents. Presently, 32 individuals remain unaccounted for, and 290 have sustained injuries. The havoc wreaked by the monsoon has led to the damage of 1376 houses across the state, with an additional 7935 houses suffering partial damage.

