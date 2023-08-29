Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, in the case related to a Rs 250-crore scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh between 2013 and 2019. Earlier, the investigation was being carried out by the CBI.

Official sources said that this matter first came to light in 2019 when BJP MLA from Lahaul Spiti Ramlal Markanda complained that the children in his constituency were deprived of scholarships. The then-Jairam Thakur-led BJP government handed over the investigation to the CBI. The CBI has so far filed eight chargesheets in this case.

According to official sources, the CBI registered the case in May 2019 and found that the case has links to other neighbouring states as well. According to the investigation by the CBI, 1,176 institutions in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, were found guilty in the scam, including 266 private institutions, out of which the involvement of 28 institutions, has been confirmed.

The CBI investigation also revealed that out of these 28 institutions, charge sheets have been filed against 11 institutions, while an investigation is still on in the rest 17 institutions. According to official sources, the CBI has so far arrested 10 people in this case. Now the ED has started action under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act.

What is the scam?

The scam came to light in 2013 when the scholarships of pre-matric and post-matric students were not paid to the eligible beneficiaries. At least Rs 250 crore were deposited in the accounts of private educational institutions. Out of this, only Rs 56 crore were deposited in the accounts of students studying in government institutions. Students even complained about not receiving scholarships, but no one paid heed to their requests. Sources said that Rs 50 crore was also deposited for the students of tribal districts of Himachal Pradesh. But, the students of Lahaul Spiti were deprived of the scholarships.

