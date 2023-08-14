HIMACHAL PRADESH SEVERAL FEARED TRAPPED AS SHIV TEMPLE IN SHIMLA COLLAPSES AMID HEAVY RAINS

Shimla: Several others are feared buried alive after a Shiv temple collapsed due to a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla amid incessant rains in the state, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday. “Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall.

As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,” CM Sukhu said in a tweet today morning. Local sources said that the landslide occurred in the wee hours of Monday when there was a huge crowd of devotees at the temple to pay obeisance.

As soon as the information about the landslide was received, the local administration rushed a team of rescuers to the spot. The rescuers are involved in the rescue operation. ASP Sunil Negi said that relief and rescue work is going on and till now 15 people have been rescued and all have been sent to IGMC Hospital for treatment. Heavy rains are once again wreaking havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

Due to the incessant rains during the last two days, there are reports of landslides and cloudbursts reported from different places in the state leading to loss of life and property. In a tweet about the incessant rains, CM Sukhu said, “Again tragedy has befallen Himachal Pradesh, with continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours.

Reports of cloudbursts and landslides have emerged from various parts of the state resulting in loss of precious lives and property. I urge the people to avoid areas prone to sliding and to stay away from water bodies”.