Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh causing widespread damage in the hill state. Amid the heavy rainfall, the floodgate of the well-known Bhakra Dam was opened at around 12 noon on Sunday.

In view of the heavy rainfall, the state government has said that all the schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday.

Flash flood warning for eight districts: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in most areas of the hill state for the next 24 hours. In view of this, a flash flood warning has been given for eight districts namely - Shimla, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu and Solan.

Most damage in Mandi Balh Valley: Rainfall has caused the most damage in the Balh Valley of the Mandi district. Officials said that several houses and vehicles have been damaged by the continuous downpour. They also said that the crops are affected by the incessant rains, which have been lashing the area since Saturday night. Houses and shops are inundated. They said that around 50 villages of the Balh Valley from Kannada to Baihna have been affected due to rains. A part of the Nerchowk market has also been affected. Officials also said that tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh are also stuck and even the movement of goods-carrying vehicles is affected.

Cars crushed in Shimla: A landslide occurred in Shimla's Dudhli on Sunday morning due to the heavy rain. Three cars parked on the road were damaged. Debris and trees have also fallen on cars.

Trees fell on buildings in Vikasnagar; 15 families became homeless: Trees fell on the roof of a housing colony in Vikasnagar. Following this, the building suffered a lot of damage. Around 15 families residing in the building were shifted to a safer place. Moreover, eight trees fell in the Khalini Forest Colony, blocking the road and damaging buildings. Two cars have also been damaged and traffic was also affected. Meanwhile, a tree fell on the police barracks in the police line. 10 policemen, were resting inside the barracks when the tree fell. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The branches of the tree had come inside.

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway blocked: The vehicular movement on the Chandigarh-Shimla Highway has been blocked due to the falling of debris. Police personnel along with officials of the state government are engaged in clearing the debris.

Woman dies in Hamirpur district: An elderly woman was on Sunday killed after being buried under the rubble of a house in the Lajyanni village under the Bhoranj sub-division of Hamirpur district, official said. Her son was pulled out safely by the villagers. The mud house, in which the duo was staying, collapsed due to rain.

