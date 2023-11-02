Dharamshala: Rescuers on Wednesday fished out the body of the Polish paraglider, who went missing after taking off from the world-famous Bir Billing site in Himachal Pradesh.

A joint effort of the Air Force and NDRF team, the body was recovered from a ditch and brought to the base camp after 10 days. The body will be brought to Dharamshala on Thursday. On October 23, the 70-year-old glider, Andrzej Kulawik, who was flying as a free flyer, was seen on the upper hills of Triund, and clues of his presence were found there.

After receiving the signal, the district administration rescuers and cops tried to trace Kulawik engaging private and IAF choppers, but they failed in their attempt. Inclement weather due to snowfall and difficult altitude halted the rescue efforts. A combined effort by two helicopters of a private company, IAF planes, and the NDRF team also failed to rescue the paraglider.

According to the information received, it was difficult to lift the pilot due to the depth of the ditch. ASP Bir Bahadur said that on Wednesday, with the joint efforts of the Air Force and NDRF, the pilot's body was taken out from the ditch and taken to the plane area.