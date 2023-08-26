Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): The body of a 31-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur who died by drowning in Canada 11 days ago will reach his ancestral home on August 27. On Friday, the parents of the deceased met Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and demanded to bring back the remains of their son. Mukesh Agnihotri assured that the body of the deceased will reach India on August 26 and on August 27, the remains will reach his ancestral village in Bilaspur.

According to official sources, The deceased identified as Abhishek Chauhan, grandson of social worker Master Sant Ram Chauhan of the Diara sector of Bilaspur, died due to drowning in a river in Brampton City in Canada. The incident took place almost 11 days ago, but the family is still waiting to receive the remains of the deceased.

Official sources said that the deceased's father Pradeep Chauhan, and mother Durgesh Nandini wish to conduct the last rites of their son in their village. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abid Hussain Sadiq said, "Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri is continuously in contact with the Indian Embassy to bring the remains of the man who died by drowning in Brampton city. The body will soon be brought back to India after completing all the formalities."

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said, "Mr. Abhishek Chauhan of Bilaspur died in Brampton city of Canada. On August 26, his body will be brought from Canada to Delhi and on August 27 to his native village for the last rites. May God give place to the departed soul at the feet of Shri." Agnihotri also said that he has talked to the Indian Embassy to bring the body back to India as soon as possible.