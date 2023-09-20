Solan (Himachal Pradesh): After a gap of seventy days, the toy train service between Kalka and Solan was restored on Wednesday. The plying of the heritage train between Kalka and Shimla was put on hold due to damage to the railway tracks. During the Monsoon season, heavy rainfall accompanied by landslides damaged the tracks at several places on this rail route making it impossible for trains to ply on this route.

After the restoration of the railway line, the first train carrying 10 to 15 passengers chugged off from Kalka railway station for Solan. The work on the resumption of toy train service up to Shimla is underway. Workers were repairing damaged tracks from Solan to Shimla.

Earlier on Monday and Tuesday, the Railways had conducted a trial run of goods train. After the successful trial run of the goods train, the Railways decided to operate passenger trains.

According to the information, train number 04506 will run from Kalka to Solan at 04:30 AM and will reach Solan at around 7:15 AM. After this, the train will run from Solan at 9:10 AM and reach Kalka at 11:55 AM.

While the second train number 04516 will depart from Kalka at 12:10 PM and reach Solan at 2:55 PM. This train will again depart from Solan at 05:00 PM and reach Kalka at 7:45 PM.