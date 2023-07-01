Chandigarh: Amidst the ongoing tussle between Punjab and Haryana over claim on Chandigarh, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday set up a Cabinet sub-committee to scrutinise the inter-state agreements under the Punjab Reorganisation Act and accordingly advice on its claim for share in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that as per the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1996, the state is entitled to its 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh and royalties from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) project. The committee will study these issues and advice on getting the state's legitimate share.

Himachal Pradesh does not receive royalties from BBMB though other power projects set up in the state pay royalties to the government. The Himachal Pradesh government has been taking up the BBMB issue with the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Centre for long. But, it has not received any positive response. Now, a committee has been formed to help the Himachal Pradesh government to pursue the matter further.

The committee will study the factual information and provide suggestions to the government on taking royalties from BBMB or increasing its share in power. After which, the government will take up the matter with the Centre. Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government had spoken about taking water cess but it did not go down well with both the Punjab and Haryana governments.

Tension has been brewing between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab over issues ranging from royalties on BBMB project, water cess and ownership of British-era Shanan Power House, which is controlled by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. Sukhu has always emphasised on the government's commitment to ensure proper distribution of resources for regional parity and economic prosperity. The newly formed committee will help the government in strengthening this commitment through legal and historical ground, sources said.