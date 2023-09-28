HIMACHAL PRADESH CRICKET ASSOCIATION HOLDS SPECIAL PUJA OF LORD INDRUNAG FOR SUCCESS OF WORLD CUP MATCHES

Dharamshala: Ahead of the upcoming ICC One Day International Cricket World Cup, officials of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association held a puja of Lord Indrunag, worshipped as the Hindu god of rain to keep the showers away during the matches to be played at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, sources said.

Special puja for successful organization of matches: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association is said to have great faith in Lord Indrunag, whose temple is located in Khaniyara village, 10 kilometers away from Dharamshala. The HPCA held a special puja of the deity for the success of the matches scheduled at the HPCA stadium, Dharamsala.

Pertinently, the first match at the HPCA stadium of the World Cup will be played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Oct 7. HPCA Director Sanjay Sharma said that matches are being organized in Dharamshala International Cricket Stadium since 2003. In the year 2005, a practice match between Pakistan team and Board XI was played at Dharamshala Stadium which was threatened by rain.

He said that Indrunag Devta is worshiped as the local deity here with people having immense faith in it.

Puja for successful organization of all programs: Temple priest Pandit Vipan Kumar said that people have immense faith in Indrunag deity and worship Lord Indrunag for the success of various types of big events. Even during wedding ceremonies, people from nearby 18 villages perform a special puja after 6 months, wishing for clear weather and a good harvest, he said.