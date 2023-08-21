Shimla: The mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Vijay Sharma, who died in a road accident near Leh in Ladakh on Saturday, reached his native Dhimani village in Shimla on Monday. He was cremated with full military honours.

Sharma is survived by his parents, wife and two children. On Saturday, an Indian Army vehicle carrying 10 jawans skidded off the road and plunged into a 60-feet-deep gorge near Leh in Ladakh. Sharma was among the nine soldiers who died in the incident. Currently, one jawan is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Police said that the Army vehicle was on its way to Nauma from Leh when the driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

Sharma's mortal remains were brought to Shimla helipad this morning and taken to his native village in Dhimani. A pall of gloom has descended on the village. A crowd comprising people's representatives and villagers gathered here to pay their last tribute to the soldier. Slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' resounded in the air.

Sharma's father Babu Ram Sharma said his son was martyred on Saturday in a road accident. After the incident, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on 'X", "Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation."

Also, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed his grief and extended condolences to the bereaved family. "I am saddened by the news of the nine martyrs. Braveheart Vijay Kumar was a resident of Shimla rural sub-division. His service to the nation will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss", Sukhu posted on social media.