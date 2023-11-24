Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government for the closure of the Radhe Krishna Cow Sanctuary, where 1200 out of 1,310 cows have died in the past two years.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the High Court and a demand has been made to close the cow sanctuary and move it to another place. These deaths occured due to negligence of authorities, the court observed.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the High Court and a demand has been made to close the cow sanctuary and move it to another place. On January 23, 2019, the state government issued instructions to Himachal to establish at least one cow sanctuary in each district to house homeless bovines which are forced to roam the streets. On July 31, 2020, the Animal Department issued SOPs regarding the maintenance of animals in sanctuaries. Another SOP was issued on April 7, 2021, and the procedure of cow houses was fixed. The then state government decided to establish the Radhe Krishna Cow Sanctuary at Luthan in Kangra district on