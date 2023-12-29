Kangra: A 24-year-old girl from the Kangra district of Himachal, who was presumably lured with a job promise in Dubai and left home for the middle east city on December 16, has gone missing, her family members said.

According to family members, Pavana was promised the job of domestic help by an agent from Chandigarh. After boarding the flight from Delhi, Pavana had made a video call to her brother on December 16. Since then, there has been no trace of her, family members said. After which the family members are worried and they have also complained about it to the police.

On Tuesday, the family received a voice message from an unknown number in Oman. The incident left family members fearful of her safety in the Gulf country. Kin said Pavana said in the voice message that she and 7-8 more girls were being taken to Oman and their lives were in danger. She also alleged that some people had taken away her passport and mobile phone. After receiving the voice message, Pavana's brother lodged a complaint with Kangra Police.

Police said they are in touch with the Immigration Department. ASP Dharamshala Veer Bahadur said that information was received from Shahpur police station that a person had lodged a complaint in the police station that his sister had gone from Chandigarh to Dubai.

"She has reached Oman and her visa passport is also missing. We are trying to contact the Immigration Department so that the girl's whereabouts can be found," he said.