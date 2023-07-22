Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Two weeks after one of the worst floods that hit Kullu in recent times, the rescue team has recovered 20 bodies from the Beas river in the district. Out of 20 bodies, which were fished out from the river, the identity of 15 missing people was established. Whereas 21 people were still reported to be missing. The bodies have been kept at a hospital in Dhalpur for identification. Whereas the legal formalities were completed by the Kullu police for handing them those bodies whose identity was known. The bodies were given to relatives after conducting the post-mortem. The district administration has also deployed the SDRF team on the banks of the Beas river for fishing out bodies as well as identifying them.

The three Indian Navy officers, who were in Manali for sightseeing, had gone missing. Among the three naval officers, the bodies of two were found while one officer is still missing. The three officers had come to Manali from Kanpur on July 8. Among the missing naval officers, Nikhil Saxena was a resident of Kavi Nagar in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. His body was found on July 9. The Kullu Manali police performed his last rites after taking consent from his family members. Whereas, the body of Aman Sharma, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Ludhiana, Punjab, was found on July 14. His body was sent by the administration to Ludhiana. The third officer Amit Jadhav, a resident of Dadanagar, Kanpur, is still missing.

Sources in the Kullu police said that so far 21 persons were still missing and cases have been registered in various police stations such as Manali, Patlikuhal, Kullu and Bhuntar. Out of 27 missing persons, the bodies of four persons were from Himachal Pradesh, one from Punjab and one from Rajasthan were recovered by the police and handed over to their relatives. While the search for the remaining 21 missing persons has been going on a war footing. Among the 21 missing persons, three belong to Himachal Pradesh, one (Leh-Ladakh), two (Punjab), 12 from Uttar Pradesh and 3 from Rajasthan.

Kullu SP Saakshi Verma Kartikeyan said that the police have been searching for the missing people continuously. "The bodies, which were recovered, handed over to the relatives by the police team after their identification."

