Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) : Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu has now approached the Supreme Court in the case related to businessman Nishant, who hails from Palampur in Kangra district. It is noteworthy that in this matter, Himachal High Court has recently given instructions to remove DGP Sanjay Kundu and SP of Kangra district from their current posting.

A hearing in this case has been scheduled on January 4 in the High Court. Before that, the Sukhvinder government has to take a decision to remove DGP and SP Kangra. Meanwhile, DGP Sanjay Kundu approached the Supreme Court. His case is pending for listing and will be listed soon.

The division bench of Himachal High Court consisting of Chief Justice M S Ramchandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua on Tuesday ordered the removal of DGP Kundu and SP Kangra from their posts in the case related to threats issued to businessman Nishant. Now DGP Sanjay Kundu has approached the Supreme Court to challenge these orders.

The case Sanjay Kundu IPS vs Registrar General High Court of Himachal Pradesh is yet to be listed in the Supreme Court. In this matter, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has given a statement that the next decision will be taken after studying the apex court's order.