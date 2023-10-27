Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who has hospitalised in Shimla following abdominal pain, left for AIIMS, Delhi this morning for a medical check-up. He was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) late on Wednesday night.

At around 8.48 am today, Sukhu returned to Oakover, his official residence and then left for Safdarjung airport in Delhi by helicopter at 9.30 am. After landing, Sukhu will directly go to AIIMS Delhi and undergo examination by a specialist. Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) president Raghuveer Singh Bali has accompanied the CM.

According to sources, after Sukhu complained of abdominal pain, doctors were called to Oakover but he was taken to the hospital as his pain did not subside. Sukhu was admitted at IGMC and some medical examinations were conducted. Doctors stated that his condition was stable and the examinations revealed that the pain was due to stomach infection. Also, he was advised to take rest for two days.

During the treatment at IGMC, a team of six senior doctors and heads of departments was formed for supervising Sukhu's health. The team included Dr. Brij Sharma, Chairman of the Gastrology Department, Medicine Department Chairman Dr. Balbir, Heart Department Chairman Dr. PC Negi, Surgery Department Chairman Dr. UK Chandel, Urology Department Chairman Dr. Pamposh Raina and Radiology Department Chairman Dr. Anoop Jhobta