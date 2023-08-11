Chamba : Seven persons, including six policemen, died in a ghastly road mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Road accidents are not showing no signs of coming down after the heavy rains in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh. The latest case has come to the fore from Chamba district. A Bolero vehicle fell into a 100 meter deep gorge near Tarwai on the way from Teesa to Bairagarh in Chamba district. In which the driver died on the spot. While seven people have been dead, six of them are policemen. At the same time, three others were injured.

In Chamba district, cases of road accidents keep coming up from time to time. Because of which many people lose their lives these days. In today's accident, the driver died on the spot. While three people are injured. At the same time, loss of lives was caused due to the vehicle falling in the middle of the drain.

According to the information, there were many people in the Bolero vehicle. This Bolero vehicle was going from Teesa towards Bairagarh. Then suddenly the balance of the vehicle was lost near Tarwai and the vehicle fell into a 100 meter deep gorge. Many died in the accident. Three people are injured. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. Efforts are being made to evacuate the injured from the drain. There, how did the accident happen? The police will investigate it thoroughly. As soon as the information of the incident was received, MLA of Churah Vidhansabha Hansraj also reached the spot and inquired about the incident from the people.