Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): The BJP is delighted over its resounding victories in three states. The party is currently planning for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Likewise, the saffron party is aiming for a hat-trick of wins. On Saturday, national president of BJP JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were on a Himachal tour. During this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Congress in a programme organised in Bilaspur.

The Union Minister said, “BJP will win three straight elections, while the Congress will lose. Taking a dig at Congress, he said, “Congress is a reason behind BJP’s victory in three states. From Himachal to Karnataka, the Congress governments failed as they did not fulfil the poll guarantees given to women, youth and farmers."

Targeting Congress on corruption, Thakur alleged, “Corruption was rampant in the country during the Congress regime. Recently, Rs 353 crore has been found from the house of their MP”. Many bags and shelves were filled with notes."