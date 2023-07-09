Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): A flash flood and a landslide occurred in the Gramphu village and Chota Dharra area in the wee hours of Sunday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

District Emergency Operation Center Lahaul Spiti informed that an incident of flash flood and landslide was reported along the AEC BRO 94 RCC, NH 505 (Sumdo Kaza-Gramphu) which is blocked at different locations between Gramphu to Chota Dharra.

According to an official statement issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre (HPSEOC), a group of 30 college students were rescued safely after they were struck on the road due to a landslide.

"A Group of 30 college students travelling on two buses of Bhavna Travelers from Spiti to Manali. They were stuck on the road due to road blocking. All 30 students were rescued safely, it said. The authorities also said that men and resources would be deployed to clear the debris once the weather improves.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9. The weather body predicted that these districts could get 204 mm of rain in one day.

The IMD in a statement said that under the influence of an active western disturbance, intense spells of extremely heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts on July 8 and 9. It asked the residents to be prepared for flooding and landslides.

