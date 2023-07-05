Shimla: A flash flood occurred in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday morning, damaging about 10 houses in a village in Haroli area, the state emergency operation centre said. A purported video from the district surfaced on the internet in which a car can be seen being swept away in the water. However, no casualty was reported as the driver jumped out of the vehicle on time.

Light to moderate rains continued to lash several parts of the state and Palampur received 32 mm of rain followed by Nahan 22 mm, Mandi 14 mm, Una 13 mm and Kangra 9 mm. The local Met office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid hills till July 9 and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 11.

There is a possibility of flash floods along watersheds and other channels in Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts, it added. About eight to 10 houses were partially damaged in the flash floods in Khad village in Una, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24, the state, till Tuesday, has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 275.86 crores which includes a loss of Rs 144.04 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) and Rs 100.97 to Jal Shakti Vibhag and 23 roads were still closed for traffic. The MeT also cautioned about damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings and disruptions of water and electricity. (PTI)