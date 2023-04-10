Shimla: The Dalai Lama has recently been in the headlines for kissing a minor boy on the lips and asking him to suck his tongue-ruffled feathered earlier also with his controversial remarks. In the latest incident, the Tibetan spiritual leader was shown in a video kissing a minor boy on his lips as he approached to pay his homage. Much to everyone's outrage, the Dalai Lama is seen in the video asking the boy 'Can you suck my tongue?

Following severe backlash by netizens over the incident the Dalai Lama tendered an apology on social media. "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," said an official statement.

However, this is not the first time Dalai Lama has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In an interview with the BBC in 2019, he said that if a woman becomes Dalai Lama she must be attractive. He then made a face saying that if a female Dalai Lama looked a certain way then no one would prefer to see her face. Following public outrage Dalai Lama issued an apology stating that he did not mean any offense and that if people were hurt by his comments, he tenders his sincere apologies.

In the same interview, Dalai Lama again courted controversy with his comments on former US President Donald Trump and his "America first" policy. The Dalai Lama said that Trump "lacks moral principle" and his emotions were "too complicated."

Expressing his reservations against Trump's "America first" policy, the Dalai Lama said that the US should take "global responsibility". The Dalai Lama in the same again kicked up a row. This time with his comment "Europe belongs to the Europeans" comment. Speaking at an event in Sweden's Malmo, he said that refugees should return to their own countries.

Arguing that Europe was morally responsible for helping a refugee really facing danger, Dalai Lama said ' receive, help and them...But ultimately they (refugees) should develop their own country."

The Dalai Lama was on once again in the eye of a storm in August 2018. This time claiming that India and Pakistan could have remained united if Mahatma Gandhi's wish to see Muhammad Ali Jinnah as India's first Prime Minister would have been fulfilled. He claimed that it was because of Jawaharlal Nehru's self-centered attitude Jinna could not become the Prime Minister of India. He made the remarks at an event in the Goa Institute of Management in Sankhalim. However, he later issued an apology.