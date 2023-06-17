DIGAMBAR JAIN TEMPLE BANS ENTRY OF DEVOTEES IN REVEALING CLOTHES IN SHIMLA

Shimla: The Digambar Jain Temple in Shimla, has banned entry of devotees wearing "revealing" clothes. A notice in this regard has been put up at the temple's entrance by the management.

In the notice it has been clearly stated that anyone who comes to the temple wearing "revealing" dresses will not be allowed entry. Clarifying its statement, the authorities have mentioned that both men and women have been asked not to come to the temple wearing half pants, bermuda, mini skirt, ripped jeans, nightsuit and frock. Earlier, a similar directive was issued at the Masroor Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra.

Digambar Jain Temple priest Sanjay Kumar Jain said that nowadays people come to the temple wearing indecent clothes, that hurt the religious sentiments of the people. So, the Jain Sabha of the temple has taken a decision to restrict such people from entering the temple premises, he said.

Notably, among the devotees there are several tourists who come from outside Himachal Pradesh and visit temples here. Many of these tourists wear western dresses. From now onwards tourists visiting the temple too have to abide by this directive, temple official said adding that anyone visiting this temple should wear simple traditional clothes that do not reveal body parts.

The priest said that a similar decision on restricting "indecent" dresses should be taken by temple authorities across the country. He said that one should come with a clean mind and in proper dress to pray to God. Else, he/she would have to just leave with folded hands from outside the Digambar Jain Temple, he added.