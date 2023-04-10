Tibetan Parliament member rejects Dalai Lama's viral video, says its a conspiracy by China

Dharamshala: A member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile has termed the viral video of the Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama kissing a child on his lips and asking him to "suck his tongue", as fake and called it as a conspiracy of China. However, the religious leader has apologised for the incident sharing a post on Twitter and Facebook.

Dawa Tsering, a member of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, expressed his concern for trolling the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on social media. He expressed apprehension that the Chinese government is behind this whole incident. He said that earlier also China tried to defame the Buddhist monk Dalai Lama multiple times.

Also read: Dalai Lama: When he made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Tsering further said, "The person, who is behind the video, must be related to China. The Dalai lama never discriminated against anyone and always treat everyone as equal and meets with the greatest of respect and love. He met the child, too, with love and affection and blessed him, however, the wrong image has been shown on social media."

"Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama is the God of Tibetans. The Dalai Lama is also known as the one, who gives the message of peace to the world. For the last 70 years, China has been trying to defame him. Once the Dalai Lama had a similar meeting with his old friend from South Africa. At that time he also gave his love and blessings to his friend by joining head to head and touching his nose with his nose. He said that the Dalai Lama never shows that he is the Dalai Lama and sits on a high throne, but he meets everyone politely and does not discriminate against anyone," Dawa Tsering pointed out.