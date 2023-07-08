Kangra: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday said that Tibetan people are not "seeking independence" and they are open to talks with China, when he left for Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Airport, on Saturday.

"Now China also realises that the spirit of Tibetan people is very strong. So in order to deal with Tibetan problem they want to contact me, I am also ready. We are not seeking independence. We have decided since many years, we remain part of People's Republic of China," said Dalai Lama.

China has changed. It is in touch with me officially and unofficially, the Tibetan spiritual leader told the media, when he was asked whether China should talks with Tibet. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 following a Chinese crackdown on an uprising by the local population in Tibet.

India granted him political asylum and the Tibetan government-in-exile has been based in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh since then. China has in the past accused the Dalai Lama of indulging in "separatist" activities and trying to split Tibet and considers him a divisive figure. However, the Tibetan spiritual leader has insisted that he is not seeking independence but "genuine autonomy" for all Tibetans. (with PTI inputs)