DALAI LAMA APOLOGISED FOR KISSING A CHILD ON HIS LIPS AND ASKING HIM TO SUCK HIS TONGUE

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): A day after the Dalai Lama was criticised after a video of him kissing a child on the lips and asking him to "suck his tongue" went viral on social media, the religious leader apologised to the boy and his family, with his team saying he "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way".

Issuing an apology on his titter handle and facebook page, the Buddhist monk said, "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," said an official statement.

The Dalai Lama apologized to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for any hurt his words may have caused after the incident triggered a backlash from people who considered such behaviour inappropriate, especially when it involved a religious leader and a minor.

The incident has caused controversy in India, where the Dalai Lama is based and kissing on the lips is considered a taboo. While kissing babies on the cheek is considered acceptable, kissing on the lips is not, especially when it involves a minor. The video has triggered a massive backlash on social media, with Twitter users denouncing it as "disgusting" and "unbecoming."

Also Read: Dalai Lama faces wrath of netizens for asking minor boy to "suck his tongue"

The Dalai Lama is a highly respected religious figure, revered by Buddhists around the world. However, this incident has tarnished his reputation and raised questions about appropriate behaviour, especially when it involves children. Some people have called for him to step down from his position, while others have defended him, arguing that the incident was innocent and playful.

Regardless of people's opinions on the matter, it is clear that the incident has caused harm and hurt to the child and his family. The Dalai Lama's apology is a step in the right direction towards healing and reconciliation. It is important for all leaders, religious or otherwise, to be mindful of their actions and the impact they can have on others, especially children.

“Absolutely uncalled for and extremely inappropriate. There is no excuse for such behaviour especially from someone who holds such rank and should know that our young are pure and knows the sanctity of same. With greater knowledge comes greater responsibility! Shameful!,” a netizen posted.