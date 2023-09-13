Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi inspecting disaster-hit areas in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has been touring Himachal Pradesh to assess the loss of lives and damage to property caused by devastating floods and landslides. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the Himachal crisis a national disaster saying it will help in the mitigation of the crisis expeditiously.

During the inspections of the damaged houses, roads, and other infrastructures here, Priyanka Gandhi said that the magnitude of damage caused by heavy rains and landslides is "colossal" in Himachal Pradesh. "The scale of damage is mammoth. The state government of Himachal Pradesh has been working tirelessly to provide relief to the affected people," she said.

"In this hour of crisis, we are working together to restore normalcy in the state. Sentiments of the people of Himachal Pradesh and the state government are praiseworthy as they are helping people during difficult times. Other states should take a cue from Himachal Pradesh in helping others during the crisis."

This was the second day of inspection, the Congress leader was undertaking. Recounting two incidents when she visited the disaster-affected areas here, Priyanka said, "Yesterday, I saw some womenfolk extending their helping hand in the construction of the road. Some petty traders were seen writing cheques and they were donating money as a relief measure for the people. It was so heartening to see that traders themselves suffered damage, but they were coming forward to provide financial assistance to affected people. It was praiseworthy."

She said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government was providing 24X7 assistance for the disaster-struck people and the relief and rehabilitation measures are still going on a war footing basis.

"But the scale of damage the Himachal had experienced, makes the state a fit case for declaring it a national disaster. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take note of the situation in Himachal Pradesh. The Centre should declare it a national disaster. It will help in mitigation of the crisis expeditiously," she said.

"This is not the right time to indulge in petty politics. One should desist from politicizing the matter. We (our government) are doing the best for the state. The Centre must also come forward to provide grants to the state. It is not the time to judge that the state is ruled by the Congress party or BJP, said Priyanka Gandhi.