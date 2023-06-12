CONG LACKS IDEOLOGY MAKES COMPROMISES TO GRAB POWER BJP CHIEF NADDA

Shimla BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday attacked the Congress calling it a dynastic party of maa beta and beti that lacks ideology and makes compromises to grab power Setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls he compared the cadrebased BJP with the familyoriented nonBJP parties and said the focus of his party is on service good governance and the welfare of the poorThe BJP chief is on a threeday visit to his home state He was addressing a rally after inaugurating party offices in Nurpur and Palampur in Kangra district Nadda said the BJP never diluted its ideological stand and the partyled governments abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir began construction of the Ram temple conducted nuclear tests to bring India into a select band of nations constructed roads in border areas and made India the fifthlargest economyThe focus of the BJP is on service sushashan good governance and garib kalyan welfare of the poor and its dedicated workers showed their spirit during the coronavirus pandemic he said Nadda also hit out at the opposition parties saying they failed to reach out to people who needed help Dubbing the Congress a party of maa beta and beti mother son and daughter Nadda said it was bereft of any ideology and made compromises with parties having opposite ideologies to grab powerHe also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the country during his foreign visits Urging BJP workers to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls Nadda said it is a matter of pride that the BJP has emerged as the biggest political party in the world Nadda dubbed the Congress rule as a black spot replete with scandals and scams He said under the BJP developmental schemes were framed and implemented strong decisions were taken and the black spot was converted into a bright spotThe NDA government constructed 13525 km of roads in border areas and 328 lakh km of rural roads he said adding huge expenditure was incurred in the expansion and strengthening of air roads and rail infrastructure Nadda further said the Centre was committed to ensuring the speedy development of Himachal Pradesh Union minister Anurag Thakur state BJP chief Dr Rajiv Bindal Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and the party s incharge and coincharge for Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon were also present on the occasion PTI