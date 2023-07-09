CM SUKHU STRESSES ON TIMELY COMPLETION OF POWER PROJECTS

Hamirpur: Delays in the completion of power projects result in financial losses for the state and therefore the timely completion of these projects should be ensured, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Reviewing the progress in a meeting at Hamirpur on Saturday late evening, Sukhu emphasized on the need to expedite ongoing power projects in the state and said that the state aims to commission 628 MW of hydroelectric projects by March 2027.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the 628 MW projects include the 450 MW Shongtong Karchham project by July 2025, the 48 MW Chanju-3 Hydro Electric project by March 2027 and the 130 MW Kashang-2 and 3 projects by June 2026. Additionally, the state has set targets to finish the 30 MW Deothal Chanju project by December 2027, the 40 MW Renuka Ji Hydroelectric Project by December 2028 and the 190 MW Thana Plaun project by March 2029.

Highlighting the state government's emphasis on harnessing solar energy, he said that the state government has set a target to generate 1000 MW of solar energy by 2030. To achieve this goal, the state has proposed 17 different projects that would generate 200 MW of solar power in the first phase, he added. The Pekhubela Solar Power Project with a capacity of 32 MW is scheduled to be completed by December 2023. The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite all these projects to ensure that the people of the state can reap their benefits. (PTI)