CM SUKHU DIRECTS OFFICIALS TO CLEAR ROADS IN APPLE GROWING AREAS SANCTIONS RS 50 CR TO PWD

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked authorities to clear roads in apple-growing areas before the start of the marketing season, and sought exploring of alternative routes to transport the produce from these areas.

The chief minister, who was presiding over a review meeting on the ongoing restoration works after the floods, directed officials to keep Theog-Rampur, Theog-Hatkoti, Rampur-Kinnaur, and Chhaila-Neripul roads functional with adequate deployment of men and machinery for the smooth passage of traffic, according to a statement.

Sukhu, who sanctioned Rs 50 crore to the public works department to purchase the required machinery, said there could be about two crore apple boxes in the state in the current season, which is less than last year due to adverse weather conditions.

Sukhu said the superintending engineer, PWD, will be the nodal officer for monitoring the smooth functioning of these roads and he would report on a daily basis to principal secretary, PWD. He directed the deployment of adequate police personnel in key locations so that smooth plying of vehicles could be ensured during the apple season.

He also spoke with the district administration of Mandi, Kullu, Solan, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Sirmaur and took stock of the ongoing restoration works. The CM said two lanes of Parwanoo-Shimla National Highway will be made functional in a couple of days. He directed the forest department to identify the number of trees damaged in torrential rain and sought a report in this regard at the earliest. Sukhu also reviewed the drinking water availability in Shimla and asked authorities to maintain proper supply to residents. He said a dam will be constructed on Ashwani khad at Junga for water lifting and a design will be prepared by the Power Corporation. (PTI)