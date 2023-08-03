Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): To evade the teacher's scolding, a class-8 boy cooked up his own kidnapping story as he did not do his holiday homework. His story fell apart when his parents registered a case with the police. Soon after registering a case, the police started investigating the kidnapping. During the interrogation, the boy confessed that he fabricated the entire story to avoid his teacher's scolding. The police, however, are still investigating all angles in this case, a police official said.

The boy, a resident of Kot Kahlur in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district narrated the story of his 'fake' abduction to his parents. According to his cooked-up story, the boy was abducted by two masked bike-borne people. He fell unconscious after the two men gave him something to sniff. The boy said that when he regained consciousness, they were stuck in a traffic jam. That is when he managed to escape and reached his home. He narrated this story to his parents, after which the family members lodged a complaint with the police.

Bilaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajkumar said, "We received a complaint at the Kot Kahlur police station that on July 31 a child was kidnapped by two bike-borne miscreants and he somehow managed to escape and reach his home. The police started an investigation into the case. The police teams started inspecting all the places mentioned by the child, statements of people were recorded, CCTV footages were searched, but there was no sign of kidnapping."

Upon interrogating the child, he confessed that he cooked up a story to evade his teacher's scolding as he did not do his holiday homework. The police, however, are still investigating the case, DSP said.

