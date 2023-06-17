Shimla: BJP leader and former minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday held "jihadi mentality" and provoking statements of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Sukhu responsible for incidents like the Chambal murder case. Tension has ensued in Chamba's Salooni subdivision after Manohar Lal (21) was brutally killed over "love jihad" and his chopped body parts were dumped in the stream in here last week.

Incidents like Chamba murder case are bound to raise questions on the state's law and order. "Not only is criminal tendency prevailing in the state, but efforts are on to create anarchy here. The "jihadi mentality" of minority community is responsible for these incidents. Chamba is not a lone case, similar incidents of "love jihad" are occurring in other parts of the state as well," he said.

Holding the chief minister responsible for the present situation, Bharadwaj said that Sukhu has often said that in a state with 97 per cent Hindu population, his party has won by defeating the party of Hindus. Such provoking statements trigger incidents like Chamba, he said. Also, he demanded a National investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Chambal murder case.

After winning the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in 2022, Sukhu said that 97 per cent of Hindus live in the state but the ideology of Congress has won over BJP's ideology. Sukhu had reiterated this before the Karnataka elections where Congress won a landslide victory against the BJP.

The Chambal murder case came to light on June 9 after body parts of Manohar, who was missing since June 6, were found in a sack. Police suspected that the murder was due to "love jihad" as Manohar was in love with a Muslim girl. Three persons have been arrested and four others, including two minor girls have been detained in this connection, police said.

On Thursday, an angry mob set fire to two houses of the accused following which, Section 144 has been imposed in Chamba district. Also, all schools in Salooni area have been closed till further orders.