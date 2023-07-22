Chamba: Reminiscent of typical Bollywood crime thrillers, a BSF personnel staged his death in order to evade Rs 40 lakh loan repayment in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh last month, police said on Friday. The accused identified as Amit Rana, a resident of Nurpur area of Kangra district was arrested from a truck while traveling from Bangalore to Chennai along with his friend.

Rana's car was found lying burnt on Chamba-Chowari road near Jot with human remains inside on June 29. Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said that while the car was completely burnt, its number plate was found intact which made police suspicious. Moreover, the car had neither met with any apparent accident nor attacked by anyone triggering more suspicion of a foul play.

SP Chamba said that the family members of Amit Rana, when questioned by the police, said that the BSF jawan had left home on June 28 from Nurpur towards Chamba. The police also questioned the driver of the local bus plying from Jot to Chamba at night. The driver said that Rana had boarded for Chamba at around 2 am on the night of the incident.

Accordingly, police reached Chamba bus stand and examined the CCTV, in which Rana was seen alive on Jun. 29, a day after his presumed death. In the subsequent investigation, police found that one of Rana had fled to Bangalore with one of his friends Dakshit, a truck driver by profession. Rana along with his friend was intercepted by a special police team of police while traveling from Bangalore to Chennai in the truck.

During questioning, the accused told police that he had taken a loan of about Rs 40 lakhs which he could not repay. In a bid to evade the loan repayment, Rana faked his death in order to start a “new life”, he told the police during questioning. Police have arrested Rana to face the trial in the case. The human remains found from his burnt car have been sent for forensic examination.