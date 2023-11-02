Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): The body of Polish paraglider, Andrez, who went missing on October 23 near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, was airlifted from the foothills of Dhauladhar ranges on Thursday morning. The body has been brought to the Army Cantonment at Yol. Polish paraglider, Andrez, took off from Bir Billing and went missing near Dharamshala last month. After several days of search operations conducted by the Army, NDRF and SDRF, the body was spotted on Tuesday. But, the body could not be airlifted due to the rugged terrain and craggy cliffs. "Several attempts were made by the local teams, police and SDRF, trekkers from the mountaineering institute in Manali and other professionals," said Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri.