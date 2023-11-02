Body of missing Polish paraglider airlifted from Himachal Pradesh's Dhauladhar ranges
Published: 38 minutes ago
Body of missing Polish paraglider airlifted from Himachal Pradesh's Dhauladhar ranges
Published: 38 minutes ago
Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): The body of Polish paraglider, Andrez, who went missing on October 23 near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, was airlifted from the foothills of Dhauladhar ranges on Thursday morning. The body has been brought to the Army Cantonment at Yol. Polish paraglider, Andrez, took off from Bir Billing and went missing near Dharamshala last month. After several days of search operations conducted by the Army, NDRF and SDRF, the body was spotted on Tuesday. But, the body could not be airlifted due to the rugged terrain and craggy cliffs. "Several attempts were made by the local teams, police and SDRF, trekkers from the mountaineering institute in Manali and other professionals," said Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri.
"Two specialised units of the Army were deployed to carry out the rescue operation. An eight-member team, including five from the Army and three from the NDRF, covered four kilometres on rugged terrain and airlifted the body to Yol near Dharamshala on Thursday," she added.
The family members of the deceased have been informed and the body will be handed over to them after their arrival. Andrez was flying solo from Bir Billing in Baijnath in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and suddenly went missing near the Dhauladhar Ranges of Dharamshala. Three other companions, who were also flying, along with Andrez, were rescued with the help of a chopper. But, no trace of Andrez was found.
Four Polish nationals took off from Bir under the free-flying category on October 23. They went missing near Dharamshala, the police said. Three out of the four foreigners were rescued from the Indrunag area near Dharamshala on October 24. But, Andrez was traceless. Hence, the search operations were intensified. The rescue teams from the Kangra district were pressed into service. The information about the missing paraglider Andrez came from his daughter on social media.