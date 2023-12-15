BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENT JP NADDA TO VISIT HIMACHAL PRADESH FROM DEC 15 TO 17

Shimla/Bilaspur: Following the BJP's spectacular victory in the assembly elections of three states, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh from Friday Dec 15 to Dec 17 to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a party leader said. In a statement issued on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal said that Nadda will reach his village Vijaypur, in Bilaspur where he will stay the night.

Bindal said that Nadda will participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, road shows and other programs as well meet the party workers in the state. According to Bindal, a felicitation programme will be held for Nadda in Bilaspur on the morning of Saturday 16th December after the recent state elections victories. Later the BJP President will reach Sundernagar by road where party worker will welcome him for a road show.

On Saturday afternoon, BJP National President will inaugurate the newly constructed BJP office of Sundernagar and then address the workers there. Later, he will reach Mandi and will participate in BJP's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at around 5 pm and will connect with PM Modi through videoconferencing. After this, JP Nadda is scheduled to go to Kullu, where after the night stay, he will leave for Delhi on Sunday 17th December, sources said.

The state BJP is making preparations for a grand welcome to JP Nadda in his home district Bilaspur. On Wednesday, former minister Rajendra Garg along with BJP MLAs Randhir Sharma, JR Katwal, Trilok Jamwal briefed the media about JP Nadda's visit to Himachal through a press conference. The party leaders said that more than 5,000 party workers will be welcome Nadda on his arrival.

This felicitation ceremony will be held in Diara sector of Bilaspur city where JP Nadda will also address a public meeting. Many party leaders including Union Minister Anurag Thakur, party's national vice president Saudan Singh, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Sanjay Tandane will be present at the event.