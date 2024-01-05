BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENT JP NADDA TAKES A DIG AT CONGRESS DURING SOLAN VISIT

Solan (Himachal Pradesh): BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday was welcomed by his party workers on his first visit to the Shimla Parliamentary constituency after victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh Assembly polls. State BJP president Rajiv Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur welcomed Nadda.

The BJP president held a road show in Solan and said," I am fortunate that I have got the opportunity to come to the place of Goddess Shoolini Devi. This greeting is not mine or any national president. This is a compliment to that ideology, which has consumed four generations. Those four generations gave their entire lives to the BJP. Hence, BJP has won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Similarly, BJP's vote percentage has increased in Telangana."

Taking a dig at Congress Nadda said, "Every time Congress won these three states by playing politics of lies, but they did not work every time. At the same time, Nadda also took a dig at Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra." He further stated that Congress has always worked to break the country.

He said Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra talked about uniting the country, but they worked to break the country every time on every issue. Nadda said that until the Congress leaders do not apologise for breaking the country the people will not forgive the grand old party. Congress is raising the issues of OBCs, but it has not done anything for them. PM Modi has worked to provide status and rights to OBCs, he reminded. The hat-trick of victories in three states means a hat-trick in Delhi, too, and Modi will become the Prime Minister again, said Nadda.