BJP MISRULE RUINED FINANCIAL CONDITION OF HIMACHAL PRADESH SUKHU

Nahan (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday alleged that the mismanagement of Jairam Thakur-led BJP government ruined the financial health of the state. The chief minister was speaking after distributing an amount of Rs. 9.88 crore as the first instalment for the rehabilitation of 1388 disaster-affected families of Sirmaur district, a statement issued here said.

Addressing a public meeting at Nahan historic Chowgan, he said that the "double engine government" was merely a slogan to fool the people of Himachal Pradesh. "The BJP government took a loan of 14 thousand crores during 2022-2023 only," he said. Explaining the financial position of the state, he said that against the income of 100 rupees, the government has an expenditure of 170 rupees and has to take loans to meet the deficiencies.

"The treasury was almost empty and there were not sufficient funds even to pay salaries to the government staff when we took over," he added. The CM alleged that BJP made false claims about providing employment to the youths and papers of competitive examinations were sold during its rule.

Referring to the recent monsoon disaster, Sukhu said that disappointed with the Union government's response, his government has decided to help flood victims by cutting its developmental expenditures. During his recent meeting with the union home minister, he requested to release Rs 5,000 crore as the first instalment to the state out of the total estimated loss of Rs 9907 crore, he said.

Sukhu also made announcements of nearly one dozen development projects worth crores of rupees for the Nahan town and rural area. He said that the notification issued by the Central Government giving Tribal status to the Hatti community was not clear in its content and purpose.