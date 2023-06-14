Shimla Himachal Pradesh The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has attacked the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhuled Congress government in Himachal Pradesh HP claiming that over 15000 government employees in the northern state have not received their May salary The BJP which is the main opposition party in the hill state has also claimed that the Himachal Pradesh government is facing an economic crisis and it is faltering on the economic front The Sukhu government of Himachal has started faltering on the economic front Due to the economic crisis more than 15000 employees of the state could not get their salaries for the month of May Generally in most departments boards and corporations the salary is received on the first date said Amit Malaviya in charge of BJP s national and information and technology department in a Tweet in Hindi Also read Melting glaciers Number of Himalayan lakes reaches 995 threatening Kedarnathlike floodsMalaviya who is also a member of BJP s National Executive further claimed that the same will happen in Karnataka Congress recently won the state Assembly elections in Karnataka by obtaining a full majority following which Siddharaimah was made the Chief Minister The Congress obtained power in Himachal Pradesh after the state assembly elections were held in 2022 by winning 40 out of the total 68 seats The BJP had managed to win only 25 seats in the elections The Congress has so far not responded to the claims made by Malaviya Also read Himachal to undertake infrastructure development to boost tourism says CM Sukhu