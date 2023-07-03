BJP ASKS HIMACHAL CM TO CLEAR STAND ON UNIFORM CIVIL CODE

Shimla: The BJP on Monday asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to clear his stance on any likely uniform civil code. At a meeting in Bhopal last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a uniform civil code -- a common law on marriage, divorce and inheritance for people of all faiths.

Rajiv Bindal, the BJP's Himachal unit chief, said in a statement that PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has extended his support to a uniform civil code. He also noted the assertion by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, who termed Singh's statement as his personal opinion, that the Congress had not taken any decision in this regard.

In the statement, Bindal also asked Sukhu to clear his stance on the issue. Singh on Friday extended his "full support" for a uniform civil code while urging against its "politicisation". The Congress leader said in a Facebook post in Hindi, "I fully support the Uniform Civil Code which is necessary for India's unity and integrity, but it should not be politicised."

He also questioned why the NDA government at the Centre did not implement such a law when it enjoyed a complete majority in Parliament for nine years. "Why is there propaganda on it just a few months before the elections," he asked. Singh is the son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh. His late father Virbhadra Singh was a six-time chief minister of the state. Bindal said different ministers in the state Cabinet were giving different statements and exhorted the chief minister to clear his stand. (PTI)