Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) : The Dharamshala Police and the team of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) rescued an Austrian paraglider who was stranded in Thatharna near Dharamshala on Monday. According to information, Roshman Gerald, a paraglider pilot from Austria, was rescued after he went missing at the world-famous paragliding site Bir Billing.

Roshman who took off from Bir Billing reached Dharamshala's Thatharna while paragliding and got stuck on a tree. The pilot lost control of the paraglider, due to which he had to make a crash landing at Thatharna in Dharamshala. As soon as the paraglider was stranded in Thatharna, the Dharamshala police team headed by SHO Surendra Thakur left for the spot.

The SDRF was also informed about it. On reaching the spot, the police team, the SDRF personnel and local people made joint efforts and rescued the Austrian paraglider. After the rescue, Austrian paraglider Roshman Gerald thanked the Dharamshala police for saving his life. Roshman said that he was trapped but he was quickly rescued and saved, for which he is grateful to everyone.

Also Read : 3-day BSF Paragliding Festival starts in Uttarakhand, tribute to war heroes

Roshman further said that the people of India are very good and cooperative. On the other hand, ASP Hitesh Lakhanpal confirmed that the Austrian paraglider stranded in Thatharna has been rescued and is safe. He said that it was a matter of relief that the Austrian paraglider did not suffer any kind of injury.

The paraglider pilot from Austria also had a valid license to fly. Many pilots have become victims of accidents while paragliding. Fortunately for Roshman, the rescue teams and the local public extended timely support.