AROUND 200 DEAD 31 STILL MISSING IN HIMACHAL PRADESH RAINS

Shimla: The recent floods in Himachal Pradesh have killed 199 people even as causing damage to property worth thousands of crores in the state, officials said. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, the loss to life and property has been caused by the heavy rains during the last 41 days since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh.

According to official sources, of the 199 people killed in the floods, 57 people died due to landslides and floods while 142 people died due to road accidents or other reasons related to the floods triggered by heavy rains. Another 31 people are still missing in the state. Besides, a total of 229 people were injured in the floods.

According to the Principal Secretary, State Disaster Management Himachal Pradesh, the estimate of loss of life and property is increasing as the flood waters recede in the water bodies. According to the data, the estimated loss to infrastructure in the ongoing monsoon period so far has been estimated at Rs 6563.58 crore.

Also read: Himachal floods: Cops recover 20 bodies from Beas river, search on for 21 missing people

A total of 774 residential houses in the state have been completely damaged due to the floods caused by the rains. Another 7317 houses have been partially damaged while the floods have also damaged 254 shops and 2337 cow shelters. The state witnessed 79 landslides and 53 flash floods due to heavy rains.

About 300 roads are still closed in the state while as 274 electricity and 42 water supply schemes are still out of order. The tourism industry in Shimla has suffered a devastating blow due to heavy rains. The Kalka-Shimla four-lane National Highway 5 in Solan district was washed away in a landslide. Hopes for a tourism revival were high, but the disaster has raised concerns about the future of tourism related businesses in the state capital.

Mohinder Seth, president of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association, said after recovering from the recent rains and floods, the expectations of tourist visits are high in September and October. However, due to damaged roads, fear of flash floods and landslides, tourists have put their visits on hold.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains in the state for the next two days.