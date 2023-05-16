Shimla: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur took a dig at the Opposition parties saying their leaders keep eyeing the prime minister's chair as in musical chair rounds but always fail to grab it.

"The corruption-ridden parties had attempted to form the 'mahagatbandhan' government earlier but failed. Now, the common people have realised that the Opposition neither has the intention nor the policy. They do not have any leader," Thakur said at the Rozgar Mela in Shimla.

"The Opposition keeps an eye on the chair of the Prime Minister like musical chair competition. But, nobody manages to get the chair", he said. According to him, in the last 22 years, one leader who has never stopped but worked tirelessly for the country is PM Narendra Modi. BJP secured 303 out of 543 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in 2024 polls, the party will bag more than 300 seats, he said. Narendra Modi will definite become the prime minister once again, he added.

Thakur participated in the fifth edition of the Rozgar Mela. Modi had earlier announced jobs for 10 lakh youths in one year. In its last four editions, 2.88 lakh youths were given employment and in this edition, appointment letters have been offered to 71,000 youths.

"So far, 3.60 lakh youths have been given employment. A total of 561 youths of Himachal Pradesh have also been provided job letters. PM Modi wants the youths not to remain solely as government servants but to cooperate with the government in nation-building," Thakur said.

The Union minister said that training is imparted to government employees from time to time under the Mission Karmayogi scheme. The country is moving towards a golden age and India will emerge as a developed nation much ahead of time, he said.