Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday claimed that several political parties want to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has started it.

The remarks by Anurag Thakur, who is the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, came after senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar orchestrated a coup in the party headed by Sharad Pawar and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon. Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhawan in south Mumbai. Eight other NCP MLAs, who rebelled, were also sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government. They are likely to get portfolios by this evening.

"Several political parties want to join the NDA for the development of the country and NCP has initiated this. I have faith that the NCP joining the Maharashtra cabinet will help in the development of the state. Keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, these political parties joining NDA will provide a strong and stable government in the Centre for the development of the country," 48-year-old Thakur, a senior BJP leader, told reporters at the Kangra airport.

Meanwhile, Thakur also said that incidents of stone pelting have decreased in Jammu and Kashmir. "Jammu and Kashmir has got its right after 75 years. The abrogation of Article 370 itself shows that brotherhood among people has increased. The number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir has also increased," added Thakur.

According to the Union Minister, data shows that stone pelting incidents have also decreased drastically in the northern state. "Since this matter is in Court, I only want to say that both houses have agreed on the abrogation of Article 370," said Thakur.

