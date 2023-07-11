300 people including tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti

Kullu/Lahaul Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) : The incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh for the last about 3 days have caused a disaster for the local people as well as tourists. A total of 300 people including some tourists and local people are stranded in Kaza of Lahaul Spiti. These people had gone there for camping and are currently sheltered in a government rest house.

The administration has decided to start efforts to rescue these people from Tuesday morning when the weather clears up. According to the administration, the situation there is under control as they currently have food, water, medicine and shelter. Lahaul Spiti DC Rahul Kumar has informed that Additional Deputy Commissioner is leading a team of BRO, ITBP, local people and revenue officials to rescue the people trapped near Chandratal lake located close to Losar.

Rahul Kumar said that through satellite phone he got information from the local administration that 300 people are trapped and all are safe. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also took the update of Lahaul Spiti through video conferencing and directed the Deputy Commissioner there to make arrangements to send food items, medicines and other essentials to the stranded tourists.

Tourists rescued in Kullu

In Kullu's Aloo Ground too, rain water entered many hotels, where about 30 people were stranded. The administration has safely rescued these people and taken them to safe places. According to DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg, 9 people have been rescued from Chhurdu area in the district and 25 from a hotel in Kasaul. He said that the flood water had reached the first floor of the hotel. On the other hand, 27 people were in Kisan Bhawan in Aloo Ground, who were stuck there for about 35 hours. All these people have been shifted to safe places.

Ashutosh Garg said that at present many tourists from all over the country are stuck in Kullu-Manali. But all the tourists are in hotels and they are all safe. There is complete arrangement for food and drink in the hotels. Rain has created havoc in Kullu district. Due to which all the rivers and drains including Beas are in spate. Currently National Highway 305 and 21 are closed, Garg said. Landslide is happening due to continuous rains due to which 164 roads are closed in the district.

Along with this, many drinking water schemes have also been disrupted. The District Deputy Commissioner said that the telephone network has also been affected due to heavy rains. Hundreds of families have been affected in district Kullu. And the government is also making arrangements for their stay. The Lanka Baker area of ​​district Kullu's headquarters has been completely submerged in water.

More than 200 families living here have been kept in the college of Dhalpur by the administration. Same in Lower Dhalpur, arrangements have been made for the families to stay in the Rama Community Hall. On Monday, Himachal government's CPS Sundar Thakur met with all these affected families and assured them that all possible help would be provided by the government.

Sundar Thakur said that many people's houses have been submerged and the goods kept inside the house have also been damaged. In such a situation, till the time the situation is not right, all the families will be kept in the college building of Dhalpur and complete arrangements for their food and drink will also be made by the government here.

After incessant rains in Mandi district also, 6 people got trapped in the strong current of water in Nagwai area of ​​the district on Sunday night. The NDRF team rescued them. National Highway 21 is closed in Mandi district. At the same time, 173 roads are closed and 311 transformers have been damaged. Due to which the problem of electricity and water has also arisen in many areas.

At least 25 people were rescued in Paonta Sahib. Late night, 25 to 30 people, including children, were trapped in Merowal area. After getting the information from the local people, the administration team reached the spot and rescued 25 to 30 people as well as many cattle. SDM Gunjan Singh has appealed to the people not to go near the banks of river drains. At present, a team of divers has been deployed on the banks of Yamuna as a precautionary measure.