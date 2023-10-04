3 HIMACHAL FRAUDSTERS WHO ROBBED PEOPLE RS 18 CRORE THROUGH CRYPTO INVESTMENT HELD IN GUJARAT

Shimla: The SIT arrested three accused, who belong to HImachal Pradesh, in a case of fraud after promising people of high returns from crypto currency investment from Gujarat. They have been brought to Himachal from Gujarat.

All three accused, Subhash Sharma, Hemraj Thakur and Sukhdev Thakur, are residents of Mandi and they were hiding in Gujarat after committing the crime. Northern Zone DIG Abhishek Dullar said that these accused were arrested from Somnath district with the help of Gujarat Police.

This is the first FIR lodged by the SIT in the crypto currency case. These three are accused of defrauding the people of Palampur to the tune of Rs 18 crore. The issue of crypto currency fraud was raised by Dehra MLA Hoshiar Singh at the state assembly. On their demand, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri constituted SIT and ordered a probe in an assurance to the House signaling a strict action against perpetrators. Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu formed SIT to investigate the crypto currency fraud.

These arrested persons are accused of promising people that their investments will be doubled. Due to this temptation, people started investing in crypto currency as accused persons projected the prices of crypto currencies for their own benefit, causing losses to investors.