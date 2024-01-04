Karnal (Haryana): A love triangle involving a married woman ended up in a murder in Haryana's Karnal district with police recovering the victim's body on Wednesday, 12 days after the crime took place.

The accused woman Surendra Kaur allegedly murdered her lover Sumit after the latter found out that she was involved in yet another relationship with his cousin Gulshan.

A resident of Mughal Majra village in Karnal, Kaur, married to Suresh, allegedly killed Sumit and dumped his body in a canal on the night of December 23, when the victim was reported missing by his family.

According to sources, Sumit left his house on December 23 and did not return home till late at night. His family, worried about his safety, searched for his whereabouts, but couldn't trace him.

After waiting for three days, the family members then lodged a complaint at the Kunjpura Police Station on December 26. After registering a case based on the complaint, the police launched a probe and interrogated the family members, who revealed Sumit's affair with Surendra Kaur. The police then summoned Kaur, her husband Suresh and Gulshan for questioning. However, the trio denied having any information regarding the murder forcing the police to check the CCTV cameras.

Footage showed Surendra Kaur and Gulshan carrying Sumit on a motorcycle on the night of December 23. The police immediately called the duo and subjected them to intense grilling following which they confessed to committing the murder. Kunjpura station in-charge Tarsem said, "Sumit had come to know of Surendra Kaur's affair with his cousin Gulshan. A furious Sumit then confronted Kaur and they had heated arguments over the affair. Later, Kaur teamed up with Gulshan and murdered Sumit and threw his body in a canal."