Kurukshetra(Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said employment opportunities will be extended in the next few months to 60,000 youngsters hailing from families that earn less than Rs 1.80 lakh annually.

The chief minister made the announcement while addressing the state-level 'Vivekananda Youth Mahasammelan' here on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. Khattar stated that within the framework of 'Mission 60,000', the government would engage 7,500 'Van Mitra' individuals, recruit 15,000 contractual employees through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and engage 7,500 'e-Sewa Mitra' for Common Services Centre among others. In addition, 15,000 youths with a diploma or a degree in civil engineering will be trained so that they can become contractors, he added.

"The government will extend a loan of Rs 3 lakhs to these individuals for one year without requiring any collateral. Trained youths under this programme will be exempt from providing a guarantee for work up to Rs 25 lakh. The goal is to boost their annual income, enabling them to rise above the Below Poverty Line (BPL) threshold," Khattar said.