Victims' families support hit-and-run law under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Faridabad: At a time when truckers from across the country are demanding the withdrawal of the new hit and run law under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the families who have lost their family members in such road accident cases are voicing their support for the new law.

Soni Rawat, a resident of Faridabad, still shudders remembering the scene when her mother Bedhi Devi was killed when she was hit by a speeding mini bus while crossing the road six years ago. While remembering her mother, Soni said that her mother was hit by a mini bus while crossing the road in the evening on October 31, 2017. Her mother was returning after visiting Khatu Shyam Temple at Ajronda Chowk, Faridabad.

Soni further informed that her mother died on the spot, while she herself and her daughter suffered severe injuries. Soni also lost one eye in the accident. "That night has been etched in our memories and we won't be able to forget it ever. We support the new law so that what happened to us does not happen to anyone else," said Soni.