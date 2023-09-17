Nuh: Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested in connection with violence in Nuh on Thursday, will be produced before a district court in Nuh today on expiry of his two-day police remand. Internet services that were suspended soon after his arrest were restored in the district last night.

According to sources, police want to take Khan on remand again in order to question him in regard to the clashes that broke out in Nuh on July 31. They have already interrogated him for two days but there are many things that need to be probed further, police said.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyers are taking all efforts to get him out of police custody and are preparing for the debate in court. Now, it remains to be seen whether Khan is given police remand or released on bail.

Khan's lawyers said that he has been arrested illegally. It is due to the disgrace that the government faced in Nuh that opposition leaders are being targeted. They said that Khan is being made a scapegoat though there is no evidence against him. "This is a political issue and nothing to do with violence," the Congress MLA's lawyers said.

Haryana Police have clearly stated that there is ample evidence to prove Khan's involvement in the incident that took place after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's rally. The MLA from Ferozepur was named as an accused in the incident and arrested on September 14.

On July 31, clashes broke out between two communities during the Braj Mandal procession in Nuh. Following which, six persons including two home guards died and more than 60 people were injured while miscreants vandalised more than 50 vehicles. Police have so far arrested more than 500 people in this connection.

On Tuesday, Khan had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection from arrest and the hearing is listed on October 19.

