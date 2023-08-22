Nuh (Haryana): Two people were burnt alive and four others were critically injured when an oil tanker collided with a Rolls-Royce car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The incident took place on Tuesday in Haryana's Nuh district. After the collision with the car, the petrol tanker overturned and caught fire leading to the death of two people.

The collision between the oil tanker and the car took place near Umri village. The accident was so severe that the tanker overturned soon after it collided with the car and caught fire. After some time, the car also caught fire. Two people were burnt alive while four others were grievously injured. Two people travelling in the cabin of the tanker were charred to death while three others sitting in the car and one person in the tanker suffered serious injuries.

The eyewitnesses said the collision happened between the oil tanker and a Rolls-Royce car having a registration number of Mumbai. The impact of the collision was so strong that the car caught fire and the oil tanker overturned turning into inferno after the accident.

The local people rushed to the accident site and rescued the three occupants of the car. Fortunately, the car caught fire after the three injured were taken out. The car was reduced to ashes within no time. The police said the deceased have been identified as Rampreet and Kuldeep onboard the tanker. Both were residents of Uttar Pradesh. Another occupant in the tanker, Gautam, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who sustained injuries, was undergoing treatment at Nuh's government hospital.

While three grievously injured Divya, Vikas and Tasbir have been undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. ASI Ashok Kumar said that police launched a probe into the incident. Later, the police informed family members of the injured and the deceased. Based on the statement of the kin, a case will be registered and further action will be taken.