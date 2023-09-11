THREE YOUTHS KILLED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO CANAL IN SONIPAT

Sonipat (Haryana): Three youths were killed after their car fell into the Western Yamuna Link Canal near Kakroi village in Haryana's Sonipat on Monday, police said. Police are yet to identify the three bodies.

It has been learnt that the car was plying at a very high speed. It lost control and rammed into the railing before falling into the canal. When the villagers saw the car falling into the canal, they informed the police. A team from Sonipat Sadar police station reached the spot and the bodies were fished out from the canal along with the car with the help of a crane. Also, locals helped the police in the rescue operation.

The police have sent the three bodies to Sonipat Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The Wagon R car in which the youths were travelling, had a Delhi number plate. Sonipat Sadar police station in-charge Karamjeet Singh said that efforts were on to identify the deceased.

"We were informed that the car crashed into the railings and fell into the canal. Three youths were inside the car. We took out their bodies and the car from the canal. Now, we are trying to identify them with the help of the car's registration number," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, another youth was killed after being run over by a Haryana Roadways bus in Zirakpur in Mohali. The deceased and his brother were riding on a motorcycle when a bus hit them. The youth's brother is currently undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. Following the accident, there was a massive traffic congestion on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway.